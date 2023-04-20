Grateful Dead joins TikTok (finally)

It's a 4/20 miracle - the Grateful Dead have joined TikTok. The announcement reads:

Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right: today, April 20th, the Grateful Dead launches its official TikTok account, @gratefuldead. In conjunction with Rhino Entertainment, the channel will serve as an outlet to celebrate the decades of music, generations of community, and endless array of creativity that has woven the band and its fans into every new era of the world's counterculture and consciousness. For its inaugural post – soundtracked by a remastered 1969 live recording of "St. Stephen" at San Francisco's Fillmore West – a 30-second video stitches together archival concert footage, candid scenes from Shakedown Street, handmade artwork and other technicolored ephemera, as an answer to the question, "People are crazy about the Grateful Dead, how can you account for that?"

For much more exclusive content coming on a near-daily basis, follow the Grateful Dead on TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@gratefuldead

The Grateful Dead's official TikTok account arrives after the introduction of the band's music to the platform last month, allowing users to feature recordings from across the band's colossal catalog in their own video creations. Stay tuned for other Grateful Dead-related news coming from Rhino soon.