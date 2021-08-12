Grateful Dead’s ‘Skull & Roses’ gets 50th anniversary vinyl reissue (get it here)

The Grateful Dead's second official live album, which is technically self-titled (but known to most as Skull & Roses), is turning 50 this year, and to celebrate, the Dead are giving it a remastered reissue, available on 2LP, 2CD, and digitally. The album features material recorded in March and April of 1971 at Bill Graham's NYC venue Fillmore East, NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom, and Bill Graham's San Francisco venue Winterland Ballroom. (The CD and digital editions have a bonus disc from the 7/2/71 show at San Francisco's Fillmore West.)

The album introduced the world to Dead classics "Bertha" and "Wharf Rat" (which were never given proper studio recordings), as well as "Playing in the Band," which was given a studio-recorded release the following year on Bob Weir's solo album Ace. It also features an 18-minute rendition of "The Other One," the iconic opener of 1968's Anthem of the Sun, as well as several covers that were staples of the Dead's live shows, like Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" and Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away."

You can order the vinyl edition now in the BrooklynVegan store, and stream the digital version below.

We've got other Dead records and merch in our shop too.

--

Grateful Dead Studio Albums Ranked Worst to Best