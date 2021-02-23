Grave Flowers Bongo Band prep Ty Segall produced new LP (listen to “Smile”)

Los Angeles group Grave Flowers Bongo Band mix flowery psychedelia, proto-metal and proto-punk for a groovy, heavy sound that hearkens back to 1969. The band are gearing up to released their second album, Strength of Spring, which was produced by Ty Segall and will be out April 30 via John Dwyer's Castle Face Records.

The first single from the album is "Smile," which soars between Zeppelin riffage and dreamier passages. (If you dug Ty Segall's 2019 album First Taste you will probably dig this too.) We've got the premiere of the "Smile" video which was filmed and directed by Taylor Leach. You can watch that below.

Tracklist

1. Lazy River

2. Sleepy Eyes

3. Tomorrow

4. Smile

5. Inner Bongolia

6. Animal Lord

7. VATMM

8. Outer Bongolia

9. Down Man