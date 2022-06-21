Grave Miasma announce North American summer tour

UK death metallers Grave Miasma are playing some rare North American shows this summer. They're headed to the US and Mexico in July with stops in Maywood (CA), Scottsdale (AZ), Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Brooklyn, El Paso, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus Bar on July 12, with support from Funeral Leech and Infandus. Tickets are on sale now.

Grave Miasma released their most recent album, Abyss of Wrathful Deities, last year via Dark Descent/Sepulchral Voice. Stream it below.

Grave Miasma at Saint Vitus Bar loading...

--

GRAVE MIASMA: 2022 US TOUR

Jul 7 2022 Maywood, CA Bricks Sports Bar (w/ Unholy Lust & Grand Bewitchment)

Jul 8 2022 Scottsdale, AZ Pub Rock Live (w/ Exsul & Subservient Perversity)

Jul 9 2022 Chicago, IL Reggies Rock Club (w/ Profanatica, Masacre, Ares Kingdom, Pan-Amerikan Native Front)

Jul 10 2022 Portland, OR Dante's (w/ Petrification, Torture Rack)

Jul 11 2022 Seattle, WA Clock-Out Lounge (w/ Petrification & Degraved)

Jul 12 2022 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar (w/ Funeral Leech & Infandus)

Jul 13 2022 El Paso TX Rockhouse (w/ NYOGTHAEBLISZ, Infestation of Evil, Subservient Perfersity)

Jul 14 2022 San Antonio TX Bonds Rock Bar (w/ Morbosidad, Church of Disgust)