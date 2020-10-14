Grayceon prep new album ‘MOTHERS WEAVERS VULTURES’ (stream “Diablo Wind”)

San Francisco's hard-to-pin-down Grayceon will release a new full-length album, MOTHERS WEAVERS VULTURES, on December 18 via Translation Loss (pre-order). It was engineered, mixed, and mastered by the great Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker, etc), and vocalist/cellist Jackie Perez (who's also in Giant Squid and has played cello with Neurosis, Om, and many others) has this to say about it:

MOTHERS WEAVERS VULTURES was written quickly after the release of our last album, IV (released in 2018), during which California was experiencing the worst wildfire season in its history and the world was facing an existential crisis arising from climate change. Many of the massive fires in the San Francisco Bay Area resulted in friends and family losing their homes, belongings, and livelihoods as the fires ravaged the area. California was also rolling out long electricity shut offs to help prevent more wildfires. It was a dark time, literally and figuratively. MOTHERS WEAVERS VULTURES is our reaction to those dark times, specifically [lead single] "Diablo Wind," which is a term used to describe the hot dry wind in this area that often fuels the fires. Grimly, California's 2020 wildfire season has broken any previous records that were hit when this song was written.

As Jackie mentioned, the first single is opening track "Diablo Wind," and a stream of that song premieres in this post. Combining bits of prog, psych, folk, doom, and more, and with a heavy emphasis on cello, this song falls somewhere in the same metal/non-metal venn diagram as bands like Hexvessel, Dreadnought, SubRosa, etc. It's seven minutes long, but it's so captivating throughout that it feels like it's over and done with in half that time. It very much leaves us wanting to hear the rest of this album, but until then you can stream "Diablo Wind" below.

Tracklist

1. Diablo Wind

2. The Lucky Ones

3. This Bed

4. And Shine On

5. Rock Steady

--