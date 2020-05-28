Great Scott’s booker launches campaign to save the MA venue

At the start of May, iconic Allston, MA club Great Scott announced they were closing after 40+ years. But there may be hope yet. Vanyaland reports that the venue's longtime booker, Carl Lavin, has launched a campaign to save it.

After agreeing to terms with Great Scott's current owner Frank Strenk, the venue's intellectual property and liquor license will be transferred to Lavin and he'll attempt to negotiate a new lease with landlords Oak Hill Properties. Lavin created a new company, Chowderquake, and is raising funds through Mainvest, a Massachusetts-based crowdfunding company that specializes in assisting small businesses:

A pillar of Boston’s vibrant arts community, Great Scott has offered a stage to local musicians, comics, drag queens, and touring acts alike, and welcomed music fans of all kinds in its distinctly unassuming fashion. Spaces like Great Scott represent the life force of a neighborhood. As a landmark business for over 40 years we believe establishments like Great Scott are essential to the fabric of neighborhoods, and in light of Covid-19 will need the community's support to preserve the space for years to come. We heard your support loud and clear with the petition circulated earlier this month. From city councilors, music industry vets, to all of the concerned citizens, all of your voices have been heard. A unique opportunity is now in front of us to all play a part in keeping the dream alive. Chowderquake, LLC was created for the sole purpose of acquiring and operating the Great Scott and continue its operations as a music venue and is seeking investment to cover the acquisition and build-out costs to keep the Great Scott alive. To do this, Chowderquake, LLC intends to enter into agreements with the current owners of the Great Scott to acquire the rights to the d/b/a name “Great Scott” as well as its existing liquor license. Chowderquake, LLC also intends to negotiate a lease for the location of the Great Scott to continue its operations.

The campaign launched on Tuesday and is trying to raise $150k over 85 days. If you'd like to invest in Great Scott, you can do so here.

Read tributes to Great Scott from Ryley Walker, Frank Turner, Kevin Devine, Clairo and more.