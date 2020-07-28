Great White vocalist calls out “fake news” criticism over non-socially distanced show

Great White apologized after receiving criticism for playing a Dickinson, North Dakota show earlier this month without social distancing measures, but perhaps that apology wasn't entirely sincere. Current vocalist Mitch Malloy, who joined the band in 2018, made a new post on his Facebook where he posted a picture of three masked people in the crowd of the show, writing, "Front row Great White show @first_on_first in my home town of Dickinson ND. Fake news said no masks no social distancing. I keep saying otherwise and this pic proves my point. I never apologized. And never will. It was an awesome gig at my good buddies festival for my hometown crowd."

There may have been some mask-wearers in the crowd, but as video from the event clearly shows, people wearing masks were very much in the minority, and there's definitely no social distancing to be seen.

In their previous statement, Great White wrote:

We understand that there are some people who are upset that we performed this show, during this trying time. We assure you that we worked with the Promoter. North Dakota's government recommends masks be worn, however, we are not in a position to enforce the laws. We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement. The Promoter and staff were nothing but professional and assured us of the safety precautions. Our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town. We value the health and safety of each and every one of our fans, as well as our American and global community. We are far from perfect.

Meanwhile, Mitch also appears to be hawking gummy vitamins, to "stay healthy... build immunity," on his Instagram. #rocknroll.