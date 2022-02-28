Green Day cancel Moscow show following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Green Day have cancelled the May 29 show that they were scheduled to play at Moscow's Spartak Stadium due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium," Green Day wrote in their Instagram story. "We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

The show was part of the upcoming European leg of Green Day's Hella Mega Tour with Weezer (and also Fall Out Boy in select cities). All upcoming dates here. The tour hit NYC's Citi Field last summer (pics, review).

This followed the news that NYC pop trio AJR cancelled their Russia show as well.

Dee Snider also tweeted about why he approves of Ukrainians using Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" as a battlecry, but not anti-maskers: