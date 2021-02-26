Green Day ‘Dookie’ ltd picture disc, Operation Ivy ‘Hectic’ EP & more now in the shop

Green Day's 1994 major label debut and mainstream breakthrough Dookie remains a classic punk record that never gets old, and we're pleased to reveal that we've just added limited edition Dookie picture discs to our store. The disc has Richie Bucher's iconic cartoon album art on side A, and pictures of the band from the Dookie era on Side B. Only a few copies remain so get yours now.

That's not the only classic East Bay punk record newly available in our shop. We also just added Operation Ivy's Hectic EP, the band's debut release, Lookout! Records' third release, and one of the first ska-core records ever. Its influence is undeniable (including on Green Day, who famously and frequently cover "Knowledge" from Op Ivy's full-length Energy), and it remains one of the best ska/punk records today. Get it on 12" vinyl here.

Even more from the Lookout! universe: we recently stocked label founder Larry Livermore's book How To Ru(i)n A Record Label: The Story of Lookout Records, as well as the book Punk USA: The Rise and Fall of Lookout Records.

Browse our punk collection for even more, including Duff McKagan's pre-Guns N' Roses punk band The Living's "lost" 1982 debut on exclusive "translucent ruby” vinyl (limited to 500), Black Flag's Who's Got The 10 1/2?, Bob Mould, Poison Idea, PUP, Laura Jane Grace, Teenage Halloween, Henry Rollins & Glenn Danzig bobbleheads, and more.

And while we're talking about all this Lookout! stuff, don't forget the second episode in the label's new livestream series 'LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT' is this Sunday (2/28). Larry Livermore also recently spoke to us about 12 concerts that changed his life, some of which he also discusses in his book (including the original Woodstock, not to be confused with the 1994 Woodstock that Green Day played in support of Dookie).

We also published a list of 10 must-have Lookout! Records albums back in 2016, and even though Dookie is in fact a classic, we recently wrote at length about Insomniac is Green Day's best album.

Last but not least, Mikey Erg does a killer cover of "Going to Pasalacqua" off Green Day's Lookout-released 1990 debut album on the new self-titled album he put out today.