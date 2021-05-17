Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer expand 2021 Hella Mega Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will soon be hitting the road together for the rescheduled Hella Mega Tour which hits stadiums across the U.S. this summer, including stops at NYC's Citi Field (8/4), Boston's Fenway Park (8/5), Chicago's Wrigley Field (8/15), and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium (9/3), plus other cities including Dallas, Atlanta, DC, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco, and more. They've added a couple more shows, too: Columbus, OH's Crew Stadium on August 17, and Milwaukee's Summerfest on September 1. All Hella Mega Tour dates are opened by The Interrupters.

Tickets for the Columbus and Milwaukee dates go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Thursday (5/20) at 10 AM local time.

All Hella Mega Tour dates are listed below.

THE HELLA MEGA TOUR - 2021 North American Dates:

Saturday, July 24 DALLAS, TX Globe Life Field

Tuesday, July 27 ATLANTA, GA Truist Park

Thursday, July 29 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park

Saturday, July 31 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field

Sunday, August 1 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Wednesday, August 4 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field

Thursday, August 5 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park

Sunday, August 8 WASHINGTON, DC Nationals Park

Tuesday, August 10 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park

Friday, August 13 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, August 15 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field

Tuesday, August 17 COLUMBUS, OH Historic Crew Stadium

Thursday, August 19 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park

Friday, August 20 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizen’s Bank Park

Monday, August 23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target Field

Wednesday, August 25 DENVER, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Friday, August 27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park

Sunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA PetCo Park

Wednesday, September 1 MILWAUKEE, WI Summerfest

Friday, September 3 LOS ANGELES, CA Dodger Stadium

Monday, September 6 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park