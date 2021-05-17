Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer expand 2021 Hella Mega Tour
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will soon be hitting the road together for the rescheduled Hella Mega Tour which hits stadiums across the U.S. this summer, including stops at NYC's Citi Field (8/4), Boston's Fenway Park (8/5), Chicago's Wrigley Field (8/15), and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium (9/3), plus other cities including Dallas, Atlanta, DC, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco, and more. They've added a couple more shows, too: Columbus, OH's Crew Stadium on August 17, and Milwaukee's Summerfest on September 1. All Hella Mega Tour dates are opened by The Interrupters.
Tickets for the Columbus and Milwaukee dates go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Thursday (5/20) at 10 AM local time.
All Hella Mega Tour dates are listed below.
THE HELLA MEGA TOUR - 2021 North American Dates:
Saturday, July 24 DALLAS, TX Globe Life Field
Tuesday, July 27 ATLANTA, GA Truist Park
Thursday, July 29 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park
Saturday, July 31 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field
Sunday, August 1 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Wednesday, August 4 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field
Thursday, August 5 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park
Sunday, August 8 WASHINGTON, DC Nationals Park
Tuesday, August 10 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park
Friday, August 13 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, August 15 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field
Tuesday, August 17 COLUMBUS, OH Historic Crew Stadium
Thursday, August 19 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park
Friday, August 20 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizen’s Bank Park
Monday, August 23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target Field
Wednesday, August 25 DENVER, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Friday, August 27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park
Sunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA PetCo Park
Wednesday, September 1 MILWAUKEE, WI Summerfest
Friday, September 3 LOS ANGELES, CA Dodger Stadium
Monday, September 6 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park