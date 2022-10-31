Green Day members covered Jerry Lee Lewis, Bauhaus, The Cure & more at pre-Halloween show (video)

Green Day offshoot The Coverups made an appearance in Los Angeles this Halloween weekend, playing a whopping 36-song double set at Moroccan Lounge on Friday night (10/28). The band, consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, along with touring guitarist Jason White, engineer Chris Dugan, and tour manager Bill Schneider, covered tons of artists during the set: The Cure, Ramones, Bauhaus, Misfits, Cheap Trick, Nirvana, David Bowie and more, plus a tribute to the recently-passed Jerry Lee Lewis with "Great Balls of Fire."

The Coverups were originally set to play Moroccan Lounge in early September, but the show had to be postponed due to Covid. With the timing of the rescheduled date, they turned the gig into a costume party, opening their second set with "Monster Mash." Check out fan-shot video and the full setlist below.

In other band news, Green Day were recently announced as headliners of the 2023 editions of When We Were Young Festival and Innings Festival, and there's a 25th anniversary Nimrod box set on the way.

The Coverups at Moroccan Lounge Setlist (via)

Set 1

Bela Lugosi's Dead (Bauhaus cover)

A Million Miles Away (The Plimsouls cover)

I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones cover)

Ready Steady Go (Generation X cover)

I Want You to Want Me (Cheap Trick cover)

American Girl (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Rockaway Beach (Ramones cover)

I Think We're Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

Message of Love (Pretenders cover)

Just Like Heaven (The Cure cover)

Color Me Impressed (The Replacements cover)

Seether (Veruca Salt cover)

Don't Change (INXS cover)

Fox on the Run (The Sweet cover)

Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie cover)

Set 2

Monster Mash (Bobby “Boris” Pickett cover)

Hybrid Moments (Misfits cover)

Teenagers From Mars (Misfits cover)

Where Eagles Dare (Misfits cover)

I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover)

Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash cover)

Head Over Heels (The Go‐Go’s cover)

Dancing With Myself (Generation X cover)

Neat Neat Neat (The Damned cover)

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) (Buzzcocks cover)

Drain You (Nirvana cover)

Born to Lose (The Heartbreakers cover)

Suffragette City (David Bowie cover)

All the Young Dudes (David Bowie cover)

Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones cover)

Surrender (Cheap Trick cover)

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (Brinsley Schwarz cover)

Rock and Roll All Nite (KISS cover)

Great Balls of Fire (Jerry Lee Lewis cover)

