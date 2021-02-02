Green Day playing ‘NFL Honors’ show; Wayne’s World in new Super Bowl ad

Green Day are performing as part of this year's NFL Honors, the annual awards that happen the night before the Super Bowl and "celebrate the game and its brightest stars" of the NFL season. Green Day say they're "fired up to finally be back on stage" and are promising an "epic performance" that will kick off the two-hour telecast.

The 2021 NFL Honors airs Saturday, February 6 at 9 PM ET/PT on CBS with Steve Harvey returning for his third time as host. Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) will perform during the in-memoriam segment.

As for the actual Super Bowl, The Weeknd is this year's Halftime performer, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will be singing the National Anthem, and H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful" during the pregame festivities. The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game itself which begins Sunday at 6:30 PM Eastern.

For those who just watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, this year's commercials include Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising their Wayne's World roles for an Uber Eats ad, and Dolly Parton has updated her "9 to 5" theme for a Squarespace ad directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash). Watch previews of both of those below.