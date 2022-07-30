Green Day played intimate Lollapalooza aftershow at Metro (pics, video, setlist)

“Welcome to our little superspreader event,” the frontman joked, commenting on the wall-to-wall bodies that may have been the most packed Metro has ever been (even more so than Metallica’s rare appearance last fall). It should be said Metro abided by its vaccination requirement and encouraged masking for attendees. Yet, the greatest-hits set did a great job of bringing people back to the good old days anyway — like grade school and high school old days. In the 90-minute performance, the band got through 25 of its best, with “Welcome to Paradise” and “Basket Case” eliciting full-on singalongs from more than a nostalgic few. Armstrong at one point even threw his mic in the crowd for a sweaty fan to take over. In the mix, there were also some “deep cuts,” including “Church on Sunday,” the happy reaction a testament to the fact that the room was filled with the diehards who were supposed to be there. [Chicago Sun Times]

Green Day are headlining Lollapalooza on Sunday (7/31), but before that, they played a last minute, much more intimate aftershow at Chicago club Metro on Friday night (7/29). The show was announced on Tuesday (7/26) and sold out immediately, with a sweaty crowd absolutely packing the venue well past midnight, and Billie Joe Armstrong saying, "we're gonna remember this one forever."

The band broke out a bunch of songs they haven't played in years for the show, including Warning's title track and "Church On Sunday" for the first time in 21 years (!), plus "Murder City," "Private Ale," "Christie Road," "Whatsername," "Letterbomb," "Geek Stink Breath," "One Of My Lies," "J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)," and more. They also included hits like "Basket Case," "Longview," "American Idiot," and more. See their full setlist, along with pictures from the show by James Richards IV and some fan-taken video clips -- including "Church on Sunday" and "Warning", below.

Green Day's Lollapalooza set is streaming live on Sunday, along with many others from the festival, and if you're wondering what their Lolla setlist is gonna look like, maybe this sheds some light:

Order Green Day vinyl and merch in the BV store.

"Church on Sunday"

Forward to 5:20 for "Warning":

SETLIST: GREEN DAY @ METRO, 7/29/2022

American Idiot

Holiday

Revolution Radio

Letterbomb

Church on Sunday

Too Dumb to Die

Scattered

Bang Bang

Chump

Longview

Burnout

Disappearing Boy

Private Ale

Christie Road

One of My Lies

Whatsername

Oh Love

Warning

Murder City

Welcome to Paradise

Geek Stink Breath

Stuck With Me

Basket Case

Brain Stew

St. Jimmy

J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)

Minority

Waiting