Green Day release new song “Holy Toledo!” (listen)

Green Day have released a new song for the soundtrack of the new Hannah Marks rom-com Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which is out today. The song's called "Holy Toledo!," and it's a revved-up pop punk anthem that sounds about as classic Green Day as it gets. Listen below.

As mentioned, Green Day are also gearing up to release The BBC Sessions -- an album of songs recorded live at the band's 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 BBC Sessions -- on December 10. They recently revealed a 1994 recording of "Basket Case" from that album, and you can hear that below too.

Green Day are also headlining day one of Tampa's Innings Festival alongside Incubus, 311, Jimmy Eat World, Wolf Alice, and more.

