Green Day share previously unreleased cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison” from ‘Nimrod’ box

Green Day have shared the previously unreleased cover of Elvis Costello's "Alison" that they recorded while demoing 1997's Nimrod. It's very much a "demo," a raw recording with nothing more than Billie Joe Armstrong, his guitar, and some vocal harmonies. He stays faithful to the original, but he sings it like he wrote it, and it's a treat to hear this classic sung in Billie Joe's unmistakable voice. Check it out below.

It's the second previously unreleased song to be shared from the upcoming Nimrod box set, following "You Irritate Me." The box comes out on January 27.