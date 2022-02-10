Green Man 2022 lineup: Kraftwerk, Beach House, Michael Kiwanuka, Parquet Courts, Low & more

The always-awesome Wales music festival Green Man returns for a 20th anniversary edition from August 18-21 and the lineup includes Kraftwerk, Michael Kiwanuka, Beach House, Metronomy, Bicep (live), Parquet Courts, Low, Kae Tempest, Cate Le Bon, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Yves Tumor, Black Country New Road, Dry Cleaning, Ezra Furman, Jenny Hval, Alex G, Valerie June, Mdou Moctar, Arab Strap, Orchestra Baobab, Viagra Boys, The Murder Capital, Witch, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Arooj Aftab, Frazey Ford, Torres, Katy J Pearson, James Yorkston & Second Hand Horchestra, Cassandra Jenkins, Pictish Trail, Charlotte Adigery, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Optimo (Espacio), Pip Blom, Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, Modern Nature, Indigo de Souza, Maria BC, Deathcrash, and more.

Festival passes are sold out, but residents of the Brecon Beacons region can purchase individual day passes.

Full lineup on the poster below...