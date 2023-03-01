Green Man Fest 2023 lineup: DEVO, Spiritualized, First Aid Kit, Slowdive, Amyl, The Walkmen, more
UK festival Green Man happens August 17-20 in Brecon Beacons, Wales and while the 2023 edition has been sold-out for months, they've just announced the lineup. First Aid Kit, DEVO, and Spiritualized headline, and also playing will be Amyl & The Sniffers, Slowdive, The Walkmen, Young Fathers, Confidence Man, Goat, The Comet is Coming, Lankum, Snail Mail, Squid, the reunited Delgados, Warmduscher, Horace Andy, Daniel Avery, Sudan Archives, Jockstrap, Beth Orton, Les Savvy Fav, Clipping, Billy Nomates, Sorry, Special Interest, Gina Birch, The Wedding Present, Anna B Savage, Girl Ray, Cory Hanson (Wand), H. Hawkline, and lots more.
Check out the full Green Man 2023 lineup below.
GREEN MAN FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP
First Aid Kit
Devo
Amyl & The Sniffers
Slowdive
The Walkmen
Young Fathers
Confidence Man
Spiritualized
Goat
The Comet Is Coming
Lankum
Snail Mail
Squid
Warmduscher
The Delgados
Horace Andy
Daniel Avery
Sudan Archives
Jockstrap
Obongjayar
Courtney Marie Andrews
Dur-Dur Band
Alabaster Deplume
Beth Orton
Les Savy Fav
Clipping.
Bob Vylan
Billy Nomates
Sorry
Special Interest
Gilla Band
Josephine Foster
Gina Birch
James Holden
Marie Davidson (DJ)
The Wedding Present
Buck Meek
Sarah Jarosz
Spencer Cullum
Anna B Savage
Girl Ray
PVA
Crows
Julie
Rozi Plain
Cory Hanson
H Hawkline
The Bug Club
Julie Byrne
Etran D’el Air
Salami Rose Joe Louis
James Ellis Ford
Arushi Jain
Yasmin Williams
Kanda Bongo Man
Thus Love
Water From Your Eyes
Say She She
deathcrash
Megabog
Gently Tender
Σtella
Fat Dog
Hagop Tchaparian
Drahla
Gareth Bonello
Etta Marcus
Melin Melyn
Sister Wives
Juni Habel
Clara Mann
Butch Kassidy
Cumgirl8
DD Darillo
Deptford Northern Soul Club
Island of Love
Lady Maisery
The Last Dinner Party
Lilo
Morgon Noise
Popperz
Postmen DJs
Sans Soucis
Spielmann
Uh
University
Yabba