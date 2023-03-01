Green Man Fest 2023 lineup: DEVO, Spiritualized, First Aid Kit, Slowdive, Amyl, The Walkmen, more

UK festival Green Man happens August 17-20 in Brecon Beacons, Wales and while the 2023 edition has been sold-out for months, they've just announced the lineup. First Aid Kit, DEVO, and Spiritualized headline, and also playing will be Amyl & The Sniffers, Slowdive, The Walkmen, Young Fathers, Confidence Man, Goat, The Comet is Coming, Lankum, Snail Mail, Squid, the reunited Delgados, Warmduscher, Horace Andy, Daniel Avery, Sudan Archives, Jockstrap, Beth Orton, Les Savvy Fav, Clipping, Billy Nomates, Sorry, Special Interest, Gina Birch, The Wedding Present, Anna B Savage, Girl Ray, Cory Hanson (Wand), H. Hawkline, and lots more.

Check out the full Green Man 2023 lineup below.

GREEN MAN FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP

First Aid Kit

Devo

Amyl & The Sniffers

Slowdive

The Walkmen

Young Fathers

Confidence Man

Spiritualized

Goat

The Comet Is Coming

Lankum

Snail Mail

Squid

Warmduscher

The Delgados

Horace Andy

Daniel Avery

Sudan Archives

Jockstrap

Obongjayar

Courtney Marie Andrews

Dur-Dur Band

Alabaster Deplume

Beth Orton

Les Savy Fav

Clipping.

Bob Vylan

Billy Nomates

Sorry

Special Interest

Gilla Band

Josephine Foster

Gina Birch

James Holden

Marie Davidson (DJ)

The Wedding Present

Buck Meek

Sarah Jarosz

Spencer Cullum

Anna B Savage

Girl Ray

PVA

Crows

Julie

Rozi Plain

Cory Hanson

H Hawkline

The Bug Club

Julie Byrne

Etran D’el Air

Salami Rose Joe Louis

James Ellis Ford

Arushi Jain

Yasmin Williams

Kanda Bongo Man

Thus Love

Water From Your Eyes

Say She She

deathcrash

Megabog

Gently Tender

Σtella

Fat Dog

Hagop Tchaparian

Drahla

Gareth Bonello

Etta Marcus

Melin Melyn

Sister Wives

Juni Habel

Clara Mann

Butch Kassidy

Cumgirl8

DD Darillo

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Island of Love

Lady Maisery

The Last Dinner Party

Lilo

Morgon Noise

Popperz

Postmen DJs

Sans Soucis

Spielmann

Uh

University

Yabba