Greentea Peng announces debut LP ‘MAN MADE’ (watch “Kali V2″ video)

Following the release of a few singles, including "Nah It Ain't The Same" and "Spells," over the past few months, UK artist Greentea Peng has announced her debut album, MAN MADE, due out June 4th via AMF Records.

Written during the summer of 2020, a tumultuous time, Greentea worked with her band, The Seng Seng Family, on MAN MADE, as well as producers Swindle, longtime collaborators SAMO & KIKO, and Mala. She wrote a manifesto about the album, which reads:

MAN MADE- an exploration of self and sound. A product of shifting paradigms both inner and outer. An ULTRA SONIC TRIP. This album is an offering of healing, a provocation of Hu Man spirit soul. Out of tune with the industry and in tune with the universe, this is a 432hrz production. Deliberately detuned out of any Babylon standard! It is to be felt…like a buzzing bee, in one's chest. A VIBRATION. A jambalaya of expression, this project fits no genre, not to be digested easily by everyone. However for those occupying the same space right now, upholding the frequency at such a transformative and challenging moment in time…I trust THIS SOUND will find you. Dedicated and inspired by the late Jimtastic, join me and my boys as we travel the Sonicsphere on the way back to centre, through the depths of apathy and the heights of interconnection through surrender… I offer you MAN MADE.

Ahead of the record's release, she's shared a new single, "Kali V2." It's an entrancing track, dreamy and lo-fi, and lyrically, it calls for redemption in the face of turmoil — "May KALI's fire burn ya down / Rid this land of rotten crown / I'm ready to make a new sound / Can't contribute to the lies / In this fickle paradise." Greentea says it's about the "burning of the old and the rising of the new," its title referencing the Hindu goddess Kali Ma, the divine mother and goddess of time, creation, preservation, and destruction. The accompanying music video finds Greentea traversing a color-drenched landscape, dressed as a ringmaster, referring again to her motivation to be the leader of her own destiny despite anything that might get in her way. Watch the video, and see the album's cover art and tracklisting, below.

MAN MADE TRACKLIST

1. Man Made

2. This Sound

3. Free My People ft. Simmy and Kid Cruise

4. Be Careful

5. Nah It Ain’t The Same

6. Earnest

7. Suffer

8. Mataji Freestyle

9. Kali V2

10. Satta

11. Party Hard

12. Dingaling

13. Maya

14. Man Made

15. Meditation

16. Poor Man Skit

17. Sinner

18. Jimtastic Blues