Greentea Peng announces new mixtape, shares “Look to Him”

UK artist Greentea Peng is following up 2021's excellent album Man Made with a mixtape, Greenzone 108, that will be out September 9 via Universal. “Greenzone 108 is a free flowing, open field of expression. A collection of works accumulated over a transitional period of my life," says Peng. "An elevation of sorts from Man Made, in the sense that so much has changed and formed in the 2 years since that conception. Greenzone 108 is freer, less formed and more of an open dialogue / space exploring all different types of topics from spirituality, and originality to mental health and politricks hence why this is a mixtape and not an album.”

Greenzone 108 features production from Nat Powers (Janet Jackson, Ms Dynamite), Jon Mills, MJ Cole and Swindle, and St Francis Hotel (Danger Mouse, Inflo, Michael Kiwanuka) and includes recent singles "Stuck in the Middle" and "Your Mind." Peng has just released the alluring, dubby, jazzy "Look to Him." Watch the striking video, directed by Felix Brady, below.

GREENZONE 108:

1. Feint

2. Lose My Mind

3. Look to Him

4. Stuck In The Middle

5. Your Mind

6. Our Father

7. Three Eyes Open

8. My Love

9. Bun Tough

10. Top Steppa