Greenwich Village vegan restaurant Sacred Chow closing

NYC has already lost too many venues, bars, restaurants, and other businesses as they struggle to weather extended reductions in capacity and closures amid coronavirus. Here's another: as Bowery Boogie reports, long-running Greenwich Village vegan restaurant Sacred Chow is closing its doors after 25 years. "So many of you have been such a big beautiful part of SC's history, both on Hudson Street & Sullivan," the restaurant wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much."

Before closing entirely on September 14, they'll be holding an "Au Revoir Garage Sale" on Thursday (9/10), Saturday (9/12) and Sunday (9/13). "There's lots of free & near-free stuff," they write; "there'll be packaged ingredients, fresh, frozen, & bulk, SC keepsakes, lots of kitchen stuff, loads of free extension & Ethernet cords, everything but the floor. To all my fellow covid-strapped vegan chefs & owners, come take a look, everything is at near-nothing or free, tons of stainless steel shelving, tables, restaurant-kitchen supplies & equipment, big & small, all vegan clean! There's lots to grab. We'll have some fav SC goodies & sangria waiting for you. It'll be fun."

We're sorry to see you go, Sacred Chow; you'll be missed.