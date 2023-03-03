Greet Death announce April US tour

Michigan shoegazers Greet Death have announced a spring US tour. They'll be out on the road in the Northeast and Midwest this April, beginning in Athens, OH and wrapping up in Chicago. Along the way they'll stop in Buffalo, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus Bar on April 6. Tickets are on sale now.

Greet Death's most recent release is their great 2022 EP New Low. Stream it below.

GREET DEATH: 2023 TOUR

Apr 1 Sat Lobster Fest 2023 Athens, OH, United States

Apr 2 Sun MOHAWK PLACE Buffalo, NY, United States

Apr 3 Mon Geno's Rock Club Portland, ME, United States

Apr 4 Tue Stone Church Brattleboro, VT, United States

Apr 5 Wed Sonia Live Music Venue Cambridge, MA, United States

Apr 6 Thu Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY, United States

Apr 7 Fri Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA, United States

Apr 8 Sat Pie Shop Washington, DC, United States

Apr 10 Mon Drkmttr Nashville, TN, United States

Apr 11 Tue Spacebar Columbus, OH, United States

Apr 12 Wed Empty Bottle Chicago, IL, United States