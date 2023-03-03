Greet Death announce April US tour
Michigan shoegazers Greet Death have announced a spring US tour. They'll be out on the road in the Northeast and Midwest this April, beginning in Athens, OH and wrapping up in Chicago. Along the way they'll stop in Buffalo, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, and more. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus Bar on April 6. Tickets are on sale now.
Greet Death's most recent release is their great 2022 EP New Low. Stream it below.
GREET DEATH: 2023 TOUR
Apr 1 Sat Lobster Fest 2023 Athens, OH, United States
Apr 2 Sun MOHAWK PLACE Buffalo, NY, United States
Apr 3 Mon Geno's Rock Club Portland, ME, United States
Apr 4 Tue Stone Church Brattleboro, VT, United States
Apr 5 Wed Sonia Live Music Venue Cambridge, MA, United States
Apr 6 Thu Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY, United States
Apr 7 Fri Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA, United States
Apr 8 Sat Pie Shop Washington, DC, United States
Apr 10 Mon Drkmttr Nashville, TN, United States
Apr 11 Tue Spacebar Columbus, OH, United States
Apr 12 Wed Empty Bottle Chicago, IL, United States