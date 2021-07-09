Greet Death announce fall headlining dates around TWIABP tour

Michigan punkgazers Greet Death are touring with The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die and Bent Knee in October, and they've now announced some headlining dates surrounding those shows. They include stops in Columbus, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Savannah, Memphis, Indianapolis, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus Bar on October 11, and tickets are on sale now.

Greet Death's last album was 2019's great New Hell; stream that below.

GREET DEATH: 2021 TOUR

Oct 9 Sat Spacebar @ 8:00pm Columbus, OH, United States

Oct 10 Sun Spirit @ 8:00pm Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Oct 11 Mon Saint Vitus @ 8:00pm Brooklyn, NY, United States

Oct 12 Tue Ottobar @ 7:00pm Baltimore, MD, United States *

Oct 13 Wed Cat's Cradle @ 8:00pm Carrboro, NC, United States *

Oct 14 Thu Lodge of Sorrow @ 8:00pm Savannah, GA, United States

Oct 15 Fri Soundbar Orlando @ 8:00pm Orlando, FL, United States *

Oct 16 Sat The Masquerade @ 8:00pm Atlanta, GA, United States *

Oct 17 Sun Mercy Lounge @ 8:00pm Nashville, TN, United States *

Oct 18 Mon The Hi-Tone Cafe @ 8:00pm Memphis, TN, United States

Oct 19 Tue Parish @ 8:00pm Austin, TX, United States *

Oct 20 Wed Dada Dallas @ 8:00pm Dallas, TX, United States *

Oct 21 Thu Replay Lounge @ 8:00pm Lawrence, KS, United States

Oct 22 Fri Black Circle Brewing Co. @ 8:00pm Indianapolis, IN, United States

Oct 23 Sat The Loving Touch @ 8:00pm Ferndale, MI, United States

Apr 3 Sun Exit/In @ 8:00pm Inter Arma Nashville, TN, United States

* - w/ TWIABP & Bent Knee

# - w/ Deafheaven & Inter Arma