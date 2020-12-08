Greet Death members discuss their favorite albums of 2020

Michigan punkgazers Greet Death are still riding high off the release of 2019's great New Hell (Deathwish), and though they didn't put out anything new this year, they did do some quarantine performances and they spoke to us earlier in the year about the music they were listening to at home.

Now that 2020 is coming to a close, we asked Greet Death what their favorite albums of the year were, and each member (Logan Gaval, Sam Boyhtar, Jim Versluis) contributed three different picks with commentary on each one. Read on for what they had to say...

Logan (vocals, guitar)'s picks:

Adrianne Lenker - Songs

I grew my thumbnail out so I could attempt to fingerpick like her. It looks disgusting and shit is always getting stuck inside of it. A lot of good songs on here.

Andy Shauf - The Neon Skyline

This album inspired me to try "stream of consciousness" songwriting and I ended up with a song about trying to find my girlfriend in a grocery store and it fucking sucked. He sings with an unhinged Canadian accent.

Same - Plastic Western

We played with this band in Pittsburgh and I was blown away by how good they sounded. Some person drove their car over a parking block and off a huge-ass ledge. I really like the song "Shoot It."

Jim (drums)'s picks:

Rina Sawayama - Sawayama

This record absolutely fucking rocks

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Not a single dud here. I'd get attacked with a hammer to make a record this good.

Tennis - Swimmer

A terrific mix of classic dream pop and Carpenters records that never overstays its welcome.

Sam (vocals, bass guitar, guitar)'s picks:

Teenage Halloween - Teenage Halloween

I want the world for this band. They've been grinding for a long time and this year they finally put out the banger debut LP that I knew they would. Amazing people who write spectacular and important songs.

Cosmic Putrefaction - The Horizons Towards Which Splendour Withers

This one-man Italian death metal project stuck with me because it's a masterfully concentrated and presented record that contemplates the horrors of a hostile and uncaring cosmos. What's not to like?

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

The closing track on this record is my favorite song of the year. Haunting Americana songwriting that's shockingly minimal but dramatic and orchestrated when it needs to be.

