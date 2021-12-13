Greet Death members tell us about their favorite albums of 2021
Greet Death released two great singles this year, "I Hate Everything and "Your Love Is Alcohol," both of which found the punk/shoegaze band going in a softer, more acoustic guitar-oriented direction. With the year coming to a close, we asked the band what their favorite albums of 2021 were, and all four members answered separately... some more seriously than others. Here's what they said:
Logan Gaval (vocals, guitar):
Portrayal of Guilt - We are Always Alone
This is the best heavy record I’ve ever heard. It’s a nice blend of catchy songwriting and break shit riffs.
Wednesday - Twin Plagues
I like this music. I like the songs on this album.
Angels & Airwaves - Lifeforms
There’s a lot of unforgivable shit on here but as long as Tom DeLonge is still writing songs I’ll be here to listen to them. This record is a fun time if you’re like me and listen to mostly bad music.
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
I went to see them in Detroit and I got rockegnized like 3 times. I also got rockegnized at the county fair but Japanese Breakfast wasn’t there.
Spirit of the Beehive - Entertainment, Death
This is good for when you don’t have a headache but you want to feel like you do.
Another Michael - New Music and Big Pop
I like this record because the songs are really good and the recordings are fun to listen to. I’m a big guitar guy and all these songs have a guitar in it.
Jim Versluis (drums):
Lucid Express - Lucid Express
An absolute breeze of a dream pop album with consistent highlights throughout. Like diving into an endless pool. Do yourself a favor and take a swim.
Jackie Kalmink (bass):
Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend, Sam Evian - Time to Melt
Sam Boyhtari (vocals, guitar):
I listened to a lot of shitty music from 2010.
--
There you have it! Catch Greet Death on tour with Infant Island in 2022, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on April 23 (tickets).
Greet Death -- 2022 Tour Dates
3/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *
3/25 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *
3/26 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *
3/27 Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp (Matinee) *
3/28 Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn's *
3/29 Denver, CO @ Meadowlark *
3/31 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
4/01 Boise, ID @ The Olympic *
4/02 Portland, OR @ The High Water Mark *
4/03 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *
4/05 Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room *
4/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident *
4/07 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer *
4/08 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *
4/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile (Underground) *
4/11 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *
4/12 Austin, TX @ Spider House Ballroom *
4/13 Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman *
4/14 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *
4/15 Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box *
4/16 Atlanta, GA @ Boggs *
4/17 Nashville, TN @ Springwater *
4/19 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *
4/20 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *
4/21 Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop *
4/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy *
4/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *
4/24 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East / Upstairs *
4/26 Middletown, CT @ Rednawa *
4/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse *
4/28 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar *
4/29 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
4/30 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *
*w/ support from Infant Island