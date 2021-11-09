Greet Death share new song “Your Love Is Alcohol,” announce tour with Infant Island

Greet Death have just followed their recent single "I Hate Everything" with another new single, "Your Love Is Alcohol," and like the previous track, it finds the punk/shoegaze band going in a softer, folkier, but still dark direction. "I wrote 'Your Love Is Alcohol' in July of 2020. Around that time, my girlfriend and I would hang out after work at my parents' house and pass a bottle of Tito’s Vodka back and forth and listen to my parents watching Fox News. Getting drunk with my girlfriend is one of my favorite things to do so I wrote a song about it," Logan Gaval said. "We recorded the song with our friend and new bass player Jackie Kalmink. I’m very excited to see what we can create before the heat death of Earth." It's a gorgeous song, and you can stream it and watch the video (directed by Logan) below.

Greet Death have also announced a 2022 tour with support from metallic screamo band Infant Island, which is a great double bill. That includes a stop at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on April 23 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Last year, Infant Island released Beneath (one of our favorite albums of 2020) and the mini-LP Sepulcher.

Greet Death -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

11/19 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

3/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

3/25 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

3/26 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *

3/27 Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp (Matinee) *

3/28 Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn's *

3/29 Denver, CO @ Meadowlark *

3/31 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

4/01 Boise, ID @ The Olympic *

4/02 Portland, OR @ The High Water Mark *

4/03 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

4/05 Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room *

4/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident *

4/07 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer *

4/08 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

4/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile (Underground) *

4/11 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

4/12 Austin, TX @ Spider House Ballroom *

4/13 Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman *

4/14 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

4/15 Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box *

4/16 Atlanta, GA @ Boggs *

4/17 Nashville, TN @ Springwater *

4/19 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *

4/20 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *

4/21 Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop *

4/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy *

4/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

4/24 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East / Upstairs *

4/26 Middletown, CT @ Rednawa *

4/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse *

4/28 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar *

4/29 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

4/30 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *

*w/ support from Infant Island

