Greet Death tell us about their favorite albums of 2022

Michigan shoegaze/slowcore band Greet Death have kept a steady momentum all year, releasing a string of singles that culminated in the release of their New Low EP, and they stayed busy on the road too. Now, each member of the four-piece has shared a handful of their favorite albums of 2022. Their picks range from Dry Cleaning to Oso Oso to Big Thief to Beyonce and more. As we've come to expect, Greet Death's commentary on these types of lists is very entertaining. Read on for their list...

Greet Death's Favorite Albums of 2022

Logan's picks:

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Pretty much there are 3 good songs on here. 2022 has been one of the worst years of my life. This is one of the worst big thief albums. The cover art is fucking horrible. Great record.

Dead Kennedys - Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables (2022 mix)

I might be thinking of his brother but I believe Chris Lord Algae has an atrocious fauxhawk. I looked it up and I am thinking of his brother. This guys hair is pretty fucked too tho. "Looking Forward To Death" is a great song.

Christian Lee Hutson - Quitters

“Pain is a way you can move through time and visit people that are gone in your mind.” One of the ways I’ve dealt with loss is by conjuring my loved ones when I’m taking my 90 minute showers. Sometimes they talk back but mostly it’s just me in the shower for a really long time.

Oso Oso - Sore Thumb

I like stuff that sounds like Sugar Ray or that starry eyed surprise song. "Father Tracy" is a track.

Greet Death - New Low

If you guys missed System of a Down, you missed everything. They blew me away.

--

Sam's picks:

Death Cab for Cutie - Asphalt Meadows

It’s their best record since Narrow Stairs. Thankful for a Death Cab record with some new all-timers that I enjoy all the way through.

Tim Heidecker - High School

I love the candidness of these songs, the dry humor in the storytelling. With anecdotes such as a Neil Young television performance that inspired Tim to start playing guitar, or a cousin “stealing his girl” on a family vacation in Alaska, it’s hilariously endearing and always fun to listen to.

--

Jackie's picks:

Alvvays - Blue Rev

Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

MJ Lenderman - Boat Songs

Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

--

Jim's picks:

Archie and the One Hits - Mid City

A perfect album if you’ve ever wanted to pull up a chair in Eric Foreman’s basement.

Charli XCX - Crash

My favorite pop girl shooting your favorite pop girl’s most “pop girl” moments into the sun.

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Most people only dream to make an album this finely crafted or expensive.