Greg Dulli cancels Brooklyn Made shows due to COVID concerns

Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs has cancelled his upcoming shows at Brooklyn Made in October, which would have been held on the new venue's third and fourth nights open. "In light of the continued rise of the delta variant and my personal concerns regarding the health and safety of audience, band and crew, I have made the difficult decision to cancel the two Brooklyn shows in October and will issue full refunds," Dulli writes. "I had eagerly anticipated the mutual catharsis of these live performances but the risks outweigh the rewards at this particular place in time."

"I very much look forward to seeing you all again soon and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," he continues. "Stay safe, y'all."

The shows, scheduled for October 3 and 4, were Dulli's only upcoming dates at the moment.

Brooklyn Made is set to open on September 30 with the first of two nights of shows with Jeff Tweedy. Tickets to both shows are sold out.