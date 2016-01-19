Greg Dulli covers Bowie’s “Modern Love” (listen), expands solo tour, adds 2nd NYC date with Joesph Arthur
by Bill Pearis
Greg Dulli's solo tour starts soon, including a sold-out Brooklyn show at Roulette. He's just added a second NYC show, and this one will kick off the tour: February 3 at Bowery Ballroom with Joseph Arthur opening. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (1/22) at 10 AM with a fan presale (password: Dulli2016) starting Wednesday (1/20) at 10 AM and a AmEx presale starting Wednesday at noon. Right after the Bowery show, he'll head to Europe, with the North American tour starting in March. Updated tour dates are listed below.
In other news, Greg has covered David Bowie's 1983 hit "Modern Love" which is a free download from his website. He's radically changed the song giving it a few new chords and a spare acoustic guitar and string section arrangement. Greg says:
I tried to record this song with the Whigs a while back and we just couldn't get it the way I wanted it. With his passing last week, I was reminded of it and decided to finish it myself. The world is filled with love for David Bowie right now. It feels good. I feel inspired by his life.
You can listen to his take on "Modern Love" below.
An Evening With Greg Dulli - 2016 Tour Dates
Feb 3 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Feb 6 - Galway, IE - Roisin Dubh
Feb 7 - Dublin, IE - Whelan's
Feb 9 - London, UK - Union Chapel
Feb 10 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut's
Feb 11 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
Feb 13 - Leuven, BE - Het Depot
Feb 14 - Ghent, BE - Vooruit
Feb 16 - Stockholm, SE - Sodra Teatern
Feb 18 - Warsaw, PL - Stodola Open Stage
Feb 19 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 20 - Belgrade, RS - Dom Omladine
Feb 22 - Rome, IT - Chiesa Evangelica Metodista
Feb 24 - Barcelona, ES - BARTS
Feb 25 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Barcelo
Feb. 27 - Tel Aviv, IL - Mayumana Theatre
Feb. 28 - Tel Aviv, IL - Barby
Mar. 10 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
Mar. 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Roulette
Mar. 12 - Washington D.C. - 6th & I Synagogue
Mar. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
Mar. 15 - Toronto, ON - Great Hall
Mar. 16 - Detroit, MI - Marble Bar
Mar. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theatre
Mar. 18 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk (Early Show)
Mar. 18 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk (Late Show)
Mar. 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
Mar. 21 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door (Early Show)
Mar. 21 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door (Late Show)
Mar. 22 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Mar. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Teregram Ballroom
Mar. 29 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
Mar. 30 - Austin, TX - Central Presbyterian Church
Apr. 01 - New Orleans, LA - Preservation Hall
Apr. 02 - New Orleans, LA - Preservation Hall
Manuel Agnelli Supports on all European shows (Except Tel Aviv)
Derrick Brown Supports on all North American shows (Except NY)