Greg Dulli covers Bowie’s “Modern Love” (listen), expands solo tour, adds 2nd NYC date with Joesph Arthur

by Bill Pearis

Greg Dulli's solo tour starts soon, including a sold-out Brooklyn show at Roulette. He's just added a second NYC show, and this one will kick off the tour: February 3 at Bowery Ballroom with Joseph Arthur opening. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (1/22) at 10 AM with a fan presale (password: Dulli2016) starting Wednesday (1/20) at 10 AM and a AmEx presale starting Wednesday at noon. Right after the Bowery show, he'll head to Europe, with the North American tour starting in March. Updated tour dates are listed below.

In other news, Greg has covered David Bowie's 1983 hit "Modern Love" which is a free download from his website. He's radically changed the song giving it a few new chords and a spare acoustic guitar and string section arrangement. Greg says:

I tried to record this song with the Whigs a while back and we just couldn't get it the way I wanted it. With his passing last week, I was reminded of it and decided to finish it myself. The world is filled with love for David Bowie right now. It feels good. I feel inspired by his life.

You can listen to his take on "Modern Love" below.

An Evening With Greg Dulli - 2016 Tour Dates

Feb 3 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Feb 6 - Galway, IE - Roisin Dubh

Feb 7 - Dublin, IE - Whelan's

Feb 9 - London, UK - Union Chapel

Feb 10 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut's

Feb 11 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

Feb 13 - Leuven, BE - Het Depot

Feb 14 - Ghent, BE - Vooruit

Feb 16 - Stockholm, SE - Sodra Teatern

Feb 18 - Warsaw, PL - Stodola Open Stage

Feb 19 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 20 - Belgrade, RS - Dom Omladine

Feb 22 - Rome, IT - Chiesa Evangelica Metodista

Feb 24 - Barcelona, ES - BARTS

Feb 25 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Barcelo

Feb. 27 - Tel Aviv, IL - Mayumana Theatre

Feb. 28 - Tel Aviv, IL - Barby

Mar. 10 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

Mar. 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Roulette

Mar. 12 - Washington D.C. - 6th & I Synagogue

Mar. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

Mar. 15 - Toronto, ON - Great Hall

Mar. 16 - Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

Mar. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theatre

Mar. 18 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk (Early Show)

Mar. 18 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk (Late Show)

Mar. 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

Mar. 21 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door (Early Show)

Mar. 21 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door (Late Show)

Mar. 22 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Mar. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Teregram Ballroom

Mar. 29 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

Mar. 30 - Austin, TX - Central Presbyterian Church

Apr. 01 - New Orleans, LA - Preservation Hall

Apr. 02 - New Orleans, LA - Preservation Hall

Manuel Agnelli Supports on all European shows (Except Tel Aviv)

Derrick Brown Supports on all North American shows (Except NY)