Greg Mendez announces release shows w/ Shannen Moser & more for new self-titled LP

Philadelphia-based songwriter and musician Greg Mendez's new self-titled release, his third proper album, came out on Friday (5/5) via Forged Artifacts / Devil Town Tapes. With lyrics exploring addiction over minimal folk, Elliott Smith is a natural comparison, and fans of Alex G will also likely find a lot to like in Mendez's thoughtfully constructed songs. Stream Greg Mendez below.

Greg has announced a pair of album release shows, happening in Philadelphia (June 4 at Johnny Brenda's) and NYC (June 11 at Purgatory). Shannen Moser, whose band he plays guitar in, opens both shows, with Swim Camp joining them in Philly and Allegra Krieger and a special guest providing additional support in NYC. Tickets are on sale now.

Shannen released the fantastic The Sun Still Seems to Move last year. Stream that below, as well.

--

--

GREG MENDEZ: 2023 TOUR WITH SHANNEN MOSER

6/4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

6/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory ^

* w/ Swim Camp

^ w/ Allegra Krieger