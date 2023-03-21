Greg Puciato announces solo tour with Escuela Grind, Deaf Club & Trace Amount

Former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has announced his first-ever solo tour promoting last year's Mirrorcell. Escuela Grind, who were one of the best things we saw at SXSW, are joining for almost all of the five week trek, and Deaf Club (Justin Pearson of The Locust / Dead Cross) and Trace Amount will be on all dates.

“Gonna take a big ol’ North American road trip with some friends, booked some shows along the way to justify it to myself, and pay for gas.” says Puciato in a statement. “I’d love to see as many of you as possible, old fans and new, and everyone in between. Let’s make some memorable nights together. This is the first time I’ve gone on tour for the records that I started releasing under my own name back in 2020, and it’ll possibly be the only tour under my own name for the foreseeable future. Come on down!”

The tour hits NYC with all four acts at Gramercy Theatre on May 17. Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, March 24, at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

greg puciato solo tour loading...

Greg Puciato - 2023 tour dates:

May 3 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading

May 4 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone

May 6 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw

May 7 Seattle, WA El Corazon

May 9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

May 10 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

May 12 Minneapolis MN Fine Line

May 14 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

May 16 Warrendale, PA Jergels

May 17 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

May 18 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

May 20 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PBDT

May 21 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

May 22 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

May 23 Boston, MA The Sinclair

May 25 Nashville, TN Basement East

May 26 Charlotte, NC The Underground

May 27 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

May 30 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

May 31 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live

June 1 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

June 4 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

June 6 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room

June 7 Los Angeles, CA El Rey