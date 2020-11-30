Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) announces “Fuck Content” streaming event

Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer be Killed, The Black Queen) has announced a streaming event, Fuck Content, happening on Friday, December 11 at 6 PM ET. He describes the broadcast as "another creative release, but in a different medium, marrying visual art, audio, live performance, studio footage....a lot of different elements together."

More from Greg:

I wanted to make the modern equivalent of a VHS release you would have bought from a band decades ago, but with more of a modern arthouse sensibility. Like any other thing I've released, and that we've released with Federal Prisoner, it was born from excitement, and flamed up really quickly from the initial spark into what it became. Jesse (Draxler, Federal Prisoner label-partner and acclaimed visual artist) and I were having a conversation about making a visual release, to tie into my record, that would include live performance but also much more, and got to talking about the idea of "content," how dumb and revolting the idea of, and emphasis on, "content" is overall, and how the opposite of content is substance, that we needed to make sure whatever we made had real substance. We were both ranting about it and at one point I said, "fuck content," and that was the spark we needed to build up the fire to start putting this together. As we were making it, with co-directors Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, it took twists and turns, and new ideas formed, just like making a record, and we followed them to their natural end points. This for me is a release, as much as any other, it's not a livestream, it's not some way to placate people who aren't seeing shows, or to keep me busy. It's something we sank our teeth into creatively, as much as a record, and I'm excited for everyone to see and hear what we've got to show them.

Tickets and exclusive merch are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Greg had a busy year; he released his debut solo album, Child Soldier: Creator of God in October, and earlier this month, Killer be Killed, his band with Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura), Troy Sanders (Mastodon), and Ben Koller (Converge), released a new album, Reluctant Hero. Stream Child Soldier and Reluctant Hero below.