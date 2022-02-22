Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) preps new LP, shares song ft. Code Orange’s Reba Meyers

Pre-order Greg's new album on limited orange/white splatter vinyl.

Former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato has announced his second solo album, Mirrorcell, due June 17 via Federal Prisoner, the label that he runs with visual artist Jesse Draxler. He made the album with longtime Dillinger Escape Plan producer Steve Evetts, and it features drums by Poison the Well's Chris Hornbrook, who also played on Greg's 2020 solo debut Child Soldier: Creator Of God. The first single is "Lowered," and it's a '90s/early 2000s style alt-metal song that finds Greg duetting with Code Orange's Reba Meyers.

"When [Reba] came to the studio we had like…zero vocals for that song. I had been a little unusually stuck with that one lyrically and as far as vocal phrasings and melodies," Greg said via press release. "Reba and I had such an explosion of musical and personal chemistry right away, and we ended up writing and recording all of the vocals in about six hours. It was one of the purest collaborations I’ve ever done, in terms of feeling, just really natural and explosive. She really blew me away overall. The combined energy was instant. That song turned into something really special because of that energy." Listen and watch the video (directed and edited by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera) below.

Greg Puciato Mirrorcell loading...

Tracklist

In This Hell You Find Yourself

Reality Spiral

No More Lives to Go

Never Wanted That

Lowered

We

I, Eclipse

Rainbows Underground

All Waves to Nothing

--

