Greg Puciato shares “No More Lives To Go,” new album out next week

After originally planning to release his new solo album Mirrorcell last week, former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato pushed the release date back to July 1, and today he released a new song from it, "No More Lives To Go." This one's almost got kind of an Alice In Chains vibe (Greg has been working with Jerry Cantrell lately), and you can hear it below.

For much more on this album, and all other things Greg Puciato (including the breakup of The Dillinger Escape Plan and the fact that there's been "zero conversation" about reuniting), read our new interview with Greg. Pick up our exclusive orange/white splatter vinyl variant of Mirrorcell, limited to 300 copies, or pick up the Revolver bundle that comes with the album on limited clear vinyl and a hand-numbered slipcase.