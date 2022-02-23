Greg Puciato’s (Dillinger Escape Plan) new solo LP up for pre-order on limited orange splatter vinyl

Yesterday, former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato announced his sophomore solo album Mirrorcell and shared lead single "Lowered," a duet with Code Orange's Reba Meyers. We're now excited to reveal that we've teamed with Greg on an orange/white splatter vinyl variant of the album, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the album above.

Mirrorcell comes out June 17 via Federal Prisoner, the label Greg runs with visual artist Jesse Draxler. It was made with longtime Dillinger Escape Plan producer Steve Evetts, and it features drums by Poison the Well's Chris Hornbrook, who also played on Greg's 2020 solo debut Child Soldier: Creator Of God. Read more here and watch the video for "Lowered" below.

We've also got Killer Be Killed vinyl (Greg's supergroup with Mastodon's Troy Sanders, Converge's Ben Koller, and Sepultura co-founder Max Cavalera) in stock, including picture discs of both albums and a limited-to-500 splatter variant of their self-titled debut. Pick those up here.

