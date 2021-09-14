Gregg Allman tribute “Allman Family Revival” touring this fall

The Allman Family Revival, the touring tribute to Gregg Allman, will hit the road for its fifth annual tour this fall. Led by son Devon Allman, the tour also features the Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody & Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, and Lamar Williams Jr. They will also be joined in select cities by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison, and Kenny Aronoff.

“Hard to believe we are in the fifth year of The Allman Family Revival shows!," says Devon. “This year is going to be bonkers! 18 cities, coast to coast in historic theaters with our beautiful, talented friends jamming all night long. Can’t wait!”

The tour kicks off November 27 in St. Louis and includes stops in Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Long Island, NYC, Philly, Chicago, Tulsa, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. All dates are listed below.

The Long Island show happens 12/5 at The Paramount, the NYC show is 12/8 at Beacon Theatre, and the tour-closing L.A. show happens 12/19 at The Wiltern. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 AM local.

2021 Allman Family Revival

11/27 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

11/29 @ Majestic Theater | Dallas, TX

11/30 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX

12/1 @ Saenger Theater | New Orleans, LA

12/2 @ Coca-Cola Roxy | Atlanta, GA

12/3 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

12/5 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

12/7 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA

12/8 @ Beacon Theater | New York, NY

12/9 @ The Met | Philadelphia, PA

12/10 @ Fillmore | Silver Springs, MD

12/11 @ Michigan Theater | Ann Arbor, MI

12/12 @ Chicago Theater | Chicago, IL

12/14 @ Brady Theater | Tulsa, OK

12/16 @ Arizona Federal Theatre | Phoenix, AZ

12/17 @ Theater at Virgin Hotels | Las Vegas, NV

12/18 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

12/19 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA