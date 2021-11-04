Greyhaven announce new album, share “All Candy” (exclusive yellow vinyl & new video)

Pre-order our limited-to-200 yellow vinyl variant of Greyhaven's new album, exclusively in our stores.

Louisville's Greyhaven have announced a new album, This Bright and Beautiful World, due April 15 via Equal Vision. It was produced by Will Putney (Knocked Loose, Vein, Every Time I Die, etc), and first single "All Candy" finds them combining post-hardcore with anthemic, widescreen alt-rock and Southern rock, not unlike late 2000s Thrice or the more radio-friendly Every Time I Die songs.

"It’s been far too long since the last release so we wanted to bring something different to the table with this one," vocalist Brent Mills said. "Shed all that bullshit you’re carrying around and lean into blissful ignorance for a moment; for better or worse. The one person you can’t run away from is you so you better learn to love it, all of it."

We've teamed with the band on a yellow vinyl variant of the album, limited to 200 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. They look like this:

As mentioned, Greyhaven are also opening SeeYouSpaceCowboy's tour alongside Vatican and Wristmeetrazor. That great quadruple bill hits Brooklyn on November 21 at Market Hotel (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Pre-order our variant here and watch the Errick Easterday-directed video for the new song below...

Tracklist

1. IN A ROOM WHERE EVERYTHING DIES

2. ALL CANDY

3. A PAINFUL AND NECESSARY ACTION

4. MORE AND MORE HANDS

5. OF SNAKES AND SWANS

6. FOREIGN ANCHOR

7. FED TO THE LIGHTS

8. THE QUIET SHAKES

9. AND IT’S STILL TOO LOUD

10. ORNAMENTS FROM THE WELL

SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Greyhaven / Vatican / Wristmeetrazor -- 2021 Tour Dates

11.5.2021 • Anaheim, CA • Chain Reaction

11.6.2021 • Henderson, NV • Eagle Aerie Hall

11.7.2021 • Mesa, AZ • Underground

11.9.2021 • Oklahoma City, OK • 89th Street Collective

11.10.2021 • Kansas City, MO • The Rino

11.11.2021 • Springfield, MO • Odyssey Lounge

11.12.2021 • Memphis, TN • Growlers

11.13.2021 • Nashville, TN • Exit / In

11.14.2021 • Louisville, KY • Portal

11.16.2021 • Indianapolis, IN • Hoosier Dome

11.17.2021 • Detroit, MI • Sanctuary

11.18.2021 • Pittsburgh, PA • Preserving Underground

11.19.2021 • Syracuse, NY • Lost Horizon

11.20.2021 • Phoenixville, PA • Phoenixville Polish Club

11.21.2021 • Brooklyn, NY • Market Hotel

11.23.2021 • Cambridge, MA • Middle East (Upstairs)

11.24.2021 • Buffalo, NY • Mohawk Place

11.26.2021 • Cincinnati, OH • Legends

11.27.2021 • Lakewood, OH • Foundry

11.28.2021 • Chicago, IL • Beat Kitchen

11.30.2021 • Milwaukie, WI • X-Ray Arcade

12.1.2021 • Des Moines, IA • Leftys

12.2.2021 • Minneapolis, MN • 7th Street Entry

12.3.2021 • Omaha, NE • Reverb Lounge

12.4.2021 • Denver, CO • Lost Lake Lounge

12.5.2021 • Salt Lake City, UT • Kilby Court

12.7.2021 • Seattle, WA • The Vera Project

12.8.2021 • Portland, OR • Brightside DIY

12.10.2021 • San Francisco, CA • Thee Parkside

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)