Greyhaven announce new album, share “All Candy” (exclusive yellow vinyl & new video)
Pre-order our limited-to-200 yellow vinyl variant of Greyhaven's new album, exclusively in our stores.
Louisville's Greyhaven have announced a new album, This Bright and Beautiful World, due April 15 via Equal Vision. It was produced by Will Putney (Knocked Loose, Vein, Every Time I Die, etc), and first single "All Candy" finds them combining post-hardcore with anthemic, widescreen alt-rock and Southern rock, not unlike late 2000s Thrice or the more radio-friendly Every Time I Die songs.
"It’s been far too long since the last release so we wanted to bring something different to the table with this one," vocalist Brent Mills said. "Shed all that bullshit you’re carrying around and lean into blissful ignorance for a moment; for better or worse. The one person you can’t run away from is you so you better learn to love it, all of it."
We've teamed with the band on a yellow vinyl variant of the album, limited to 200 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. They look like this:
As mentioned, Greyhaven are also opening SeeYouSpaceCowboy's tour alongside Vatican and Wristmeetrazor. That great quadruple bill hits Brooklyn on November 21 at Market Hotel (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Pre-order our variant here and watch the Errick Easterday-directed video for the new song below...
Tracklist
1. IN A ROOM WHERE EVERYTHING DIES
2. ALL CANDY
3. A PAINFUL AND NECESSARY ACTION
4. MORE AND MORE HANDS
5. OF SNAKES AND SWANS
6. FOREIGN ANCHOR
7. FED TO THE LIGHTS
8. THE QUIET SHAKES
9. AND IT’S STILL TOO LOUD
10. ORNAMENTS FROM THE WELL
SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Greyhaven / Vatican / Wristmeetrazor -- 2021 Tour Dates
11.5.2021 • Anaheim, CA • Chain Reaction
11.6.2021 • Henderson, NV • Eagle Aerie Hall
11.7.2021 • Mesa, AZ • Underground
11.9.2021 • Oklahoma City, OK • 89th Street Collective
11.10.2021 • Kansas City, MO • The Rino
11.11.2021 • Springfield, MO • Odyssey Lounge
11.12.2021 • Memphis, TN • Growlers
11.13.2021 • Nashville, TN • Exit / In
11.14.2021 • Louisville, KY • Portal
11.16.2021 • Indianapolis, IN • Hoosier Dome
11.17.2021 • Detroit, MI • Sanctuary
11.18.2021 • Pittsburgh, PA • Preserving Underground
11.19.2021 • Syracuse, NY • Lost Horizon
11.20.2021 • Phoenixville, PA • Phoenixville Polish Club
11.21.2021 • Brooklyn, NY • Market Hotel
11.23.2021 • Cambridge, MA • Middle East (Upstairs)
11.24.2021 • Buffalo, NY • Mohawk Place
11.26.2021 • Cincinnati, OH • Legends
11.27.2021 • Lakewood, OH • Foundry
11.28.2021 • Chicago, IL • Beat Kitchen
11.30.2021 • Milwaukie, WI • X-Ray Arcade
12.1.2021 • Des Moines, IA • Leftys
12.2.2021 • Minneapolis, MN • 7th Street Entry
12.3.2021 • Omaha, NE • Reverb Lounge
12.4.2021 • Denver, CO • Lost Lake Lounge
12.5.2021 • Salt Lake City, UT • Kilby Court
12.7.2021 • Seattle, WA • The Vera Project
12.8.2021 • Portland, OR • Brightside DIY
12.10.2021 • San Francisco, CA • Thee Parkside
