Grim Reaper vocalist Steve Grimmett dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, vocalist for New Wave of British Heavy Metal vets Grim Reaper, has died. He was 62.

The sad new was confirmed by his brother, Mark Grimmett, who wrote on social media, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell , Sami and Ethan . I will miss you more than words will ever say , love you bro xx."

Grimmett's son Russ wrote, "We can't begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken. Sleep tight dad. We we always love you xxx."

The singer had numerous health problems over the last few years, having had part of his right leg amputated in 2017 when an infected wound on his foot spread to his bones while the band were on tour in South America.

Grim Reaper formed in 1979 in Droitwich Spa, England, and Steve Grimmett joined the band in 1982, in time for their 1983 debut album, See You in Hell. The band also made 1985's Fear No Evil and 1987's Rock You to Hell before calling it quits in 1988. Grimmett formed a new lineup of Grim Reaper in 2006, released Walking in the Shadows in 2016 and At the Gates in 2019. Through myriad lineup changes, Grimmett was the contant.

Ride easy, Steve.