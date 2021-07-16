Grimes, Alanis Morissette & more to judge ‘Alter Ego’ singing competition TV series

Grimes recently teased her involvement in a TV show on Twitter, and now Hollywood Reporter points out that she's one of the hosts of new Fox series Alter Ego. It's a new twist on the Masked Singer concept, letting people perform as their "dream avatar" with the help of motion capture and visual effects, and it'll air alongside The Masked Singer on Wednesday nights this fall.

In addition to Grimes, they've assembled a panel of judges that includes Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey and will.i.am. Rocsi Diaz (BET's 106 & Park, Entertainment Tonight, Dating Naked) will host.

"Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do," Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, told Hollywood Reporter. "We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before."

Given Grimes' interest in artificial intelligence, I would've expected that to be part of the series too, but for now we still seem to be dealing with live, human contestants, albeit represented by unreal avatars.