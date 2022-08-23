Grimes blasts “journalists who are stalking me and trying to doxx me and my kids”

Grimes' former partner Elon Musk is once again in the news as his legal battle with Twitter continues to unfold. Amid that, Grimes posted a message on Twitter slamming journalists who she says are "stalking" and "trying to dox" her and her kids, "in attempts to get at him."

"To the journalists who are stalking me and trying to doxx me and my kids... contacting all my friends and acquaintances and even anyone I interact with on social media. It gets back to me," she writes. "I will start revealing ur names if u keep this up. Leave my fucking kids alone."

"Bluntly," she continues, "if u take issue with my kid’s father, do not use innocent children as canon fodder in attempts to get at him. Do not make a child who cannot consent infamous before they can even read. Do not reveal where they live, or expose personal information that isn’t public. journalists have even contacted hospital staff from when they were born. This is psychotic."

Grimes has also been tweeting about her interest in artificial intelligence, which she's previously speculated might lead to live music becoming obsolete; she's also called it the "fastest path to communism." This time she's taken an interest in Midjourney, a controversial AI program that creates images from text prompts. Sharing a couple of AI-generated images of "Hindu space temples on Moon and Mars colony," Grimes wrote, "I relished the final days of being the only species who creates art but im excited to welcome our ai friends into the beautiful journey of creation with us. I see a lot of cynicism but it’s a privilege to live thru such an utterly historic moment."

How big a role AI comes to play in the arts remains to be seen, but AI rapper FN Meka was just dropped by Capitol Records following controversy surrounding his use of the N word and for making light of police brutality.