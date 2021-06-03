Grimes calls AI “the fastest path to communism”

Grimes has shared her controversial ideas about artificial intelligence before (remember when she said it would make live music "obsolete soon"?), and as Stereogum points out, she's taken to TikTok with another AI-related proposition, this time specifically "for the communists."

"I have a proposition for the communists," she says. "So typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism. So, if implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comparable state of being, comfortable living. AI could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bring to... as close as possible to genuine equality. So basically, everything that everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. Because let’s be real: Enforced farming is really not a vibe."

In the replies, Grimes wrote, "Haha I am not a communist! this iz a joke- but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along!"

As far as we can tell, Grimes' billionaire partner, Elon Musk, has yet to comment, but people had plenty to say on social media: