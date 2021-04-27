Grimes defends Elon Musk, tries to “correct the misconceptions” after SNL hosting backlash

Elon Musk was recently announced as a host of the next episode of Saturday Night Live, when it returns from its month break on May 8, and a number of people, cast members included, aren't happy about it. Grimes, Elon's partner and the mother of their child, took to TikTok to defend him against the haters, as Stereogum points out. In her latest post, which features video of her "trying to figure out sum kinda sword dancing for new music videos," the comments quickly turned to Elon's hosting gig. In reply to one user, who accuses her of "ACTIVELY SLEEP1NG WITH THE MAN WHO LOTERALLY DESTROY THE PLANET AND HUMANITY," Grimes writes, "How is he doing these things? His whole career is about making travel/house power etc. sustainable and green. It’s worth a deep dive."

Another person asked Grimes if Elon is a men's rights activist, and she replied, "He’s not. Def he’s been very immature at points on Twitter but for ex the president of SpaceX is a woman, as is his right hand at Neuralink etc."

Asked who she's trying to convince by another user, Grimes replied, "I don’t need to convince anyone haha. I accept this discourse. I’m just rly close to it so sum times I try to correct the misconceptions haha."

Watch the video below.