Grimes & Elon Musk are “semi-separated”

Well, it's happened: three years after making their relationship public at the Met Gala, Elon Musk and Grimes have reportedly broken up. The news comes via Page Six, who were told by Elon that the pair are "semi-separated but still love each other."

Musk told Page Six that they "see each other frequently and are on great terms," continuing, "It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

At least there was a sort of symmetry to the arc of their relationship: they were last seen in public together earlier this month, at, once again, the Met Gala, where Musk didn't join Grimes on the red carpet, but met her at the party inside.

The two made a controversial couple, with Grimes defending Elon and trying to "correct the misconceptions" following backlash when he hosted SNL.