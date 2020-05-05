Grimes & Elon Musk named their new baby X Æ A-12, gave it a face-tat filter

Grimes revealed she was pregnant back in January, a little over a month before the release of her long-awaited new album, Miss_Anthropocene, and now the baby has arrived! Elon Musk, her boyfriend, confirmed the news, sharing a picture of himself holding the child and another of the kid alone with -- wait for it -- a face tattoo filter. He also tweeted that the baby's name, which, if he isn't joking, is "X Æ A-12 Musk." He also reassures that "Mom & baby all good" in another tweet.

UPDATE: the name is real, and Grimes has broken down what it means.

UPDATE 2: here's how to pronounce the name. It may not be legal in California, though.

Over the weekend, Elon's twitter was a flurry of activity as he tweeted a bunch of inflammatory things, including, "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," and "Tesla stock price is too high imo." He also said, "My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me," and revealed, "Baby due on Monday," which wound up being right on target.