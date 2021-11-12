Grimes forms AI girl group NPC, shares first single “A Drug From God”

Grimes has formed an AI girl group -- of course she has -- that are called NPC. Who else is in NPC? It could be you. According to the press release, its members "are infinite in number and can be voted in or out, except for core members such as the baby Warnymph."

The first NPC single is "A Drug from God" which is a collaboration with house artist Chris Lake and opens with the lines: "Money, Power, Beauty, Fame / Choose your weapon to beat the game / Money is power and art is fraud / And love is just a drug from God." You can watch the video for the song below.

More on NPC from the press release:

NPC is a vehicle for experimentation in new technologies as they become available such as generative characters and music, diff types of animation, ai assisted art as well as spiritual technology in that Grimes can create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye. NPC will hone the concepts of Art Angels and Miss Anthropocene, finally manifesting the endless characters in Grimes’ head. NPC can do all the things humans cannot. NPC will eventually be playable, customizable, and able to cater to each individual listener’s unique desires. Decentralized Popstardom. Made, not Born.

If you're in the Bay area this weekend, Lake is throwing a "A Drug From God" release party at San Francisco's The Midway on Saturday (11/13) with Chris Lorenzo, VNSSA, and Bruja (tickets).