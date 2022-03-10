Grimes had a second child with Elon Musk via surrogate

Grimes' child with Elon Musk, X, has a little sister. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes reveals that she and Musk had a second child in December of 2021. Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, aka Y, was born via surrogate, after Grimes had a difficult pregnancy and delivery with X. "He was pressing on my nerves, so I kept collapsing," she told Vanity Fair. “I took a few steps and collapsed. It was kind of scary, because you don’t want to fall a lot when you’re eight months pregnant. So I would just crawl to the bathroom and crawl back or whatever." “Like, I hemorrhaged," Grimes added to Vanity Fair. "It was scary."

As for her relationship with Elon -- last we heard, the pair were "semi-separated" -- Grimes tells Vanity Fair that "There’s no real word for it," continuing, "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” She also tells Vanity Fair that they want more children. "We’ve always wanted at least three or four."

Grimes also told Vanity Fair about the new album she's working on, which is currently called Book 1:

Book 1 is Grimes’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, with a hint of Lemonade, and it was partly inspired by a theory of Musk’s: that she’s a simulation. “We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesized companion that was created to be my companion here?’ ” If this sounds like he’s asking her if she’s a virtual pleasure bot, that’s not (entirely) what he means. Anyway, she says, she’s never felt entirely real herself: “The degree to which I feel engineered to have been this, like, perfect companion is crazy.”

UPDATE: Since the interview went live, Grimes took to Twitter to clarify some things from it, including that she and Elon have broken up again. "2 clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not “reveal all” haha," she writes. "Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible. But yeah, Thanks to whoever greenlit this. it was amazing to work with Steven Klein, Patty, Kabuki et Al. This is a huge honor. This is the last time I’ll do any traditional press cuz I’m a pretty private person. Haven’t done press in a long time cuz my personal life is so mad and I think it’s hard to foreground my work but also maybe it’s all intertwined at this point. A lot of the projects I’m working on didn’t make it into the article but they’ll be out soon enough! A bit of fact checking: I am not a capitalist democrat. I don’t ascribe to any political party or economic model that currently exists. I think I was referring to how I am perceived but that is not my actual stance. I don’t need Starbase to be less spartan .. i was just illustrating the conditions at a point in time haha. They have a restaurant now btw. Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out."