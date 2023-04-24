Grimes invites people to create AI-generated music with her voice: “I’ll split 50% royalties”

Grimes was making controversial comments about AI well before the current surge of interest in ChatGPT and its large language model cohorts; she predicted that it would make live music "obsolete soon" in 2019, and called it the "fastest path to communism" in 2021. Now, as Nick Cave blasts AI-generated songwriting and Universal Music Group has a viral song with AI-generated vocals from Drake and The Weeknd pulled from streaming services, Grimes has invited people to use AI to create music with her voice. "I'll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice," she writes on Twitter. "Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. I think it's cool to be fused w a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright."

"We're making a program that should simulate my voice well but we could also upload stems and samples for ppl to train their own," she continued.

UPDATE: Grimes warns that "we may do copyright takedowns ONLY for rly rly toxic lyrics w grimes voice":

Ok hate this part but we may do copyright takedowns ONLY for rly rly toxic lyrics w grimes voice: imo you'd rly have to push it for me to wanna take smthn down but I guess plz don't be *the worst*. as in, try not to exit the current Overton window of lyrical content w regards to sex/violence. Like no baby murder songs plz. I think I'm Streisand effecting this now but I don't wanna have to issue a takedown and be a hypocrite later. ***That's the only rule. Rly don't like to do a rule but don't wanna be responsible for a Nazi anthem unless it's somehow in jest a la producers I guess.

- wud prefer avoiding political stuff but If it's a small meme with ur friends we prob won't penalize that. Probably just if smthn is viral and anti abortion or smthn like that. Rly rly don't like adding rules so I apologize but this is the only thing

Earlier this year, Grimes said that "music is my side quest now," and asked again recently when people could expect to hear the new album, Book 1, that she said she finished last year, it doesn't seem likely to surface any time soon. "It got held so long I'm bored of it," she wrote. "I'll put it out but I wanna release the new songs I just made first."