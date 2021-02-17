Grimes reports from Texas: “no power, no heat + a baby in -0″

Since relocating to Austin with Elon Musk not too long ago, Grimes has hung out with Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan -- and now she's in the middle of Texas' deadly winter storm, that has left millions without power and killed at least 21 people. Grimes was among those who lost power; she tweeted, "Just spent however many days in Austin w no power, no heat + a baby in -0. drove south all night 2 escape incoming storm but roads r rly dangerous rn. Super worried about ppl. What’s best way to get food and heat to ppl rn? This is a v dangerous esp for kids."

Originally from Vancouver, Grimes touted Canada's storm response in a reply, writing, "Think they need to salt like Canadian cities. Maybe there’s a way to mass salt cuz then at least ppl could get food or go to warming centers."

She also shared links to warming stations throughout North Texas and mutual aid funds in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, as well as a thread on coping with the cold.

The New York Times reports that more snow and ice are on the way, and Austin Energy tweeted that customers "should be prepared to not have power through Wednesday and possibly longer." Our thoughts are with those affected by the storms.