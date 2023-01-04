Grimes: “music is my side quest now”

Grimes has had a new album, Book 1, in the works for a while now; it features her 2021 single "Player of Games," and she tweeted in September that she'd finished it. There's been no concrete word yet on when we can expect it to be released, however, and Grimes discussed the delay in a new series of tweets. "I know BOOK 1 is so late," she writes, "reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell. Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)"

"Ofc I’ll still release BOOK 1 & more," she continues. "I owe y’all, the artists life is blessed and I take that seriously. But! My fam, best friends, and babies get dragged in no matter what i do,’ the narrative doesn’t belong to me. my friends/ fam r my whole Life - this is their battle too."

"I’ll always release music but if it hasn’t been clear ; music is my side quest now," she writes. "Tbh reduced pressure x increased freedom = prob more music just ideally “Low key." I’ll always do my best to entertain whilst depleting my literal reputation I hope that’s ok I love y’all "

Grimes previously took to Twitter to blast "journalists who are stalking me and trying to doxx me and my kids" in "attempts to get at" her former partner, Elon Musk.