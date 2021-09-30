Grimes responds to haters with new song “Love”

Grimes is trying to stay positive in the face of current, constant media/online/Azealia Banks attention, a lot of which is not positive, and has just shared a new song titled "Love." "I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I’ve experienced this week," Grimes wrote on Instagram. "Love" has an airy, trip-hop feel and she sings "It fucking sucks to be awake / Oh Lord I pray my soul to take / nobody understands because / everything they hate / is everything I love." Listen to the song below.

Grimes has been living a very public life recently between her separation from Elon Musk, appearance at the Met Gala, hosting virtual reality singing contest Alter Ego, etc.