Grimes says she was trolling paparazzi with ‘The Communist Manifesto’

If you were on the internet Saturday you may have seen a meme spread of Grimes reading Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto. The photo, which was real, had The New York Post post "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk." Today, Grimes posted on her Instagram that she was purposefully baiting the paparazzi and the media.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll," she writes, screenshotting The New York Post, "i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead."

On Twitter, she wrote, "paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha." She added, "This whole thing is so funny I think my publicist is stressed, I should probably stop impulsively doing controversial things, my friend just had the book and the photogs were outside. I’ll prob regret this later hahaha."

On Instagram, she went on give a little life update, including her status with Elon Musk. "Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)."

Finally, she adds, "Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!"

Stereogum notes that the photo shoot in question was for an ad campaign for Dune related merch.

Earlier this week, Grimes responded to haters with new song "Love."